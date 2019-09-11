Wedding announcement: McEachern — Deley

Colleen McEachern, daughter of David and Susan McEachern, and Alex Deley, son of Peter Deley and Lynn Boshkov, announce their wedding that took place on Aug. 31 at Purcellville, Virginia, near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.



Colleen is a graduate of Hart High School, UC Berkeley and Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore. She is a research nurse at the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C.



Alex is a graduate of Lincoln High School in Portland, Oregon, the University of Oregon, and has a master’s of science degree in urban planning from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.



He is employed by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

The couple plan to live in Maryland, near Washington, D.C.