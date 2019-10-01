A peek inside SCV’s industrial centers

By Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.

Do you ever pause to consider what’s going on inside those big, boxy industrial buildings you see when you drive around the Santa Clarita Valley on your way to work, shopping or school drop off?

I often find that when I ask people about what types of businesses are located in our region, they respond with a list of their favorite restaurants and stores. Very few ever mention the biotech, aerospace, or digital media companies that really make up the high-quality jobs base here in SCV.

These are the manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and corporate headquarters that reside in the Valencia Industrial Center, Valencia Commerce Center, Centre Point and other business parks across the SCV.

Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing for example, with its long history throughout Southern California, are booming industry sectors in SCV. Companies like Aerospace Dynamics, PPG Aerospace, ITT Aerospace Controls and Wesco Aircraft are some of the SCV’s largest employers.

Our strength in manufacturing has also set the stage for other sectors to flourish in the SCV; most notably, biotech. Our region is well-known for the innovative medical device companies that are solving critical health issues for patients. Advanced Bionics and Boston Scientific are just two leaders in this industry developing implantable device technologies right in our own backyard. Bioness, another SCV-based medical device company, has developed an external device to help patients regain independence, function, and mobility after stroke, MS, cerebral palsy or traumatic brain injury.

These SCV companies provide a plethora of high-quality jobs but ironically, hiring managers have expressed difficulty in finding local talent. To help resolve this issue, SCVEDC created a local job board called LiveWorkSCV.com.

SCV companies with job openings can post their opportunities for free until 2020. SCV residents who are ready to quit their commute can create a profile, upload their resume and create a job alert that notifies them when a job is posted that matches their qualifications. We encourage all SCV residents and companies to take advantage. Visit LiveWorkSCV.com to learn more.

The tools you need to get your company ready for Industry 4.0 are available right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. The SCVEDC team is here to help you get connected to the right programs to develop your workforce today, for the future. Contact our Business Assistance team for more information. 661.288.4400 or [email protected]