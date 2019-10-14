Fire crews keep close eye on flareups, make progress with Saddleridge Fire

As progress continues to suppress the Saddleridge Fire, fire crews worked on extinguishing small flare-ups from the blaze in Newhall Monday afternoon.

At least one Cal Fire helicopter was seen dropping water near Interstate 5 and Weldon Canyon. Fire personnel were also assigned near Calgrove Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m. to respond to smoke seen in the area, according to Melanie Flores, a supervisor with the California Highway Patrol.

Their close eye on possible spot fires in and around the Santa Clarita Valley continued Monday, following response to two separate fires that ignited within minutes of each other near the northbound lanes of State Route 14 on Sunday.

Crews work to reach small flare-ups from the Saddleridge Fire near Weldon Canyon in Newhall Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal

While some firefighters douse small blazes in the area, others continue to make progress with the Saddleridge Fire that started Thursday night in Sylmar.

As of Monday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported the brush fire of 7,965 acres to be 43% contained. Changing weather with low wind activity played in firefighters’ favor to mop up the affected areas.

“Today, firefighters will take advantage of lower wind speeds, increasing humidity and decreased temperatures,” said an LAFD news release Monday. “This weather will greatly enhance firefighters’ ability to mop up remaining hot spots. Tactical patrols will continue throughout the day to ensure containment lines remain static and smoldering debris remains isolated from unburned vegetation.”

A total of 17 structures were destroyed as a result of the fire and 58 damaged, according to LAFD.