Former Trump advisor George Papadopoulos running for Hill’s seat

The pool of candidates interested in running for Rep. Katie Hill’s seat following the announcement of her resignation Sunday keeps growing, as George Papadopoulos joins the race.

On Tuesday, the erstwhile Donald Trump campaign adviser, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI in the special counsel investigation, filed with the Federal Election Commission to officially run for California’s 25th Congressional District race as a Republican.

He joins several other candidates vying for Hill’s seat, including Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita; Lancaster City Councilwoman Angela Underwood Jacobs; Mark Cripe, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant; former naval officer Mike Garcia; and business owner David Rudnick.

Several of the candidates, including Jacobs, Papadopoulos and Rudnick, have indicated interest in filling in Hill’s seat sooner through a special election when Gov. Gavin Newsom schedules one.

Former Rep. Steve Knight, the Republican who was unseated by Hill in the 2018 election, also has expressed interest in running for the seat again.

In a tweet Sunday following Hill’s resignation announcement, Papadopoulos said, “California’s 25th Congressional District is wide open for the taking. Someone has to step up. I love my state too much to see it run down by candidates like Hill.”

Shortly after learning about Papadopoulos’ run, Smith, who announced her candidacy on Monday, said via Twitter, “If he pled guilty to lying to the FBI — how do we know he’ll tell us the truth? We deserve someone from our community serving as our voice — not @realDonaldTrump’s wannabe political hack!”

Papadopoulos served a 12-day prison sentence in late 2018 following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s charge against him for false statements to FBI agents about his contacts with London-based professor Joseph Mifsud, who claimed he possessed thousands of emails related to Hillary Clinton.

Papadopoulos had previously considered running for another California district in the 2018 midterm elections, according to The Telegraph.