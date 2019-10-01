Four Questions: Roger E. Seaver

Roger E. Seaver is president and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the Santa Clarita Valley’s only community-based hospital, which is licensed for 368 beds. The hospital has been serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975.

1. There’s been a lot of excitement about the new patient tower at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Can you share some of the details?

We are excited about our new tower as well and we’re eager to start caring for patients there when it opens on October 27. Here are some key details: 90 private patient rooms with ample space for patients, family members and staff; a new Center for Women and Newborns (maternity services) with all private rooms; two new operating rooms dedicated to C-section patients; a rooftop helipad that will have direct access to our Emergency Department; a brand new kitchen, café and outdoor dining area; and a new larger, centrally located laboratory to facilitate faster results for urgent diagnosis.

2. This new tower was a culmination of years of work and planning, and with an opening date now planned, is the hospital shifting focus to different aspects or priorities with respect to bringing new services to the community?

As a community-based hospital, our focus has always been on bringing needed services to our community.

That’s been the case since our founding in 1975, and will continue to be the case in years to come. We are in the preliminary stages of seeking approval for two additional medical buildings, one for diagnostic and treatment services and the other for inpatient services. The plan is to construct these two buildings in front of our new tower. The services we offer in these buildings will be determined by community need.

These plans, similar to the plans for our new tower, are long-term; these buildings won’t be built for several years.

3. Henry Mayo has added quite a few services over the last few years. For those who haven’t been by recently, can you mention some of the newer facets of health care the hospital has added to our community?

Sure. A few are: a robotic surgery program that uses a da Vinci Surgical system — our surgical teams currently use this system for urology procedures, OB/GYN oncology procedures and general surgery (e.g., gallbladder or hernia operations). Hyperbaric oxygen wound care services are available to treat those with chronic wounds; and our new Henry Mayo Newhall Clinical Integrated Network was launched to provide seamless and integrated care to the residents of the SCV. Currently the network includes over 40 physicians and will develop over the next few years.

A Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is critically important for patients who have experienced a cardiac event. We have an ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound) in our Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center. ABUS helps detect cancer early in women who have dense breasts.

A Community Diabetes Prevention Program.

4. What are some of the unique facets of the SCV community from a health care perspective, and how does that influence the hospital’s philosophy?

Our community has drawn a diverse range of health care providers.

Our approach is to partner with virtually all providers, so our residents can receive the healthcare services they need here in our community and not have to sit in notoriously bad Southern California traffic, which is not fun any time — but especially when one is dealing with a health issue.

We are fortunate to have a full complement of physician specialists on our medical staff, and for those few services we don’t provide we can play an important role referring to appropriate specialists in our region.