Hart District announces Friday night lights rescheduled

Due to the ongoing wildfires in the Santa Clarita Valley, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced several rescheduled games for tonight in a statement issued Friday:

“In times like these, high school athletic events pale in comparison to the importance of keeping people safe. We are sensitive to the disruptions many families are facing as a result of the fire and want to remember them as we consider how to proceed with previously scheduled extra-curricular activities. We are also mindful that these activities are incredibly important to thousands of people in the valley, and therefore want to consider safe and appropriate alternatives if it is possible to do so.

“With the unprecedented number of families impacted by the Tick Fire, administrators from each of the high schools met Friday morning to discuss the question of how to proceed with outdoor athletic events in the Santa Clarita Valley. Given the unpredictability of the fire, and with the potential for unhealthful air quality, we have opted to reschedule all varsity football games to Saturday evening. The District will continue to monitor conditions and make changes as necessary with all scheduled weekend activities if safety becomes an issue.

“The Hart District joins our Santa Clarita friends and neighbors in sharing our profound respect and admiration for the amazing firefighters and law enforcement officials who are doing such an incredible job working to preserve life and property in our community.”

Caldwell also noted that Saugus High is offering free admission to Saturday’s game at College of the Canyons. The Red Cross will be on hand to collect donations.

Re-scheduled games:

All varsity Foothill League football games will now be played on Saturday, 7 p.m., at their original locations

All JV football games will be played Monday with the following times and locations:

Hart vs. West Ranch at West Ranch HS @ 3:30 p.m.

Valencia vs. Saugus at Valencia HS at 7 p.m.

Canyon vs. Golden Valley at Canyon HS at 6 p.m.

The remaining freshman football games are TBD

