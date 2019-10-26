Hart's Drew Munoz (22) and Ashton Thomas (33) celebrate after Munoz scored the second touchdown for Hart in the first quarter against West Ranch at Valencia High School on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hart football deals West Ranch first loss of season

Hart football handed West Ranch its first loss of the season on Saturday night, beating the Wildcats 28-21 at Valencia High School.

Hart’s Ryan Rossi scored the game-winning touchdown with 11:28 remaining in the game on a 13-yard run, but it was Travis Gill’s interception with less than a minute to play that sealed the game for the Indians. 

Hart’s offense broke the scoring silence with 1:06 left in the first quarter. Zach Johnson threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Drew Munoz to make it 7-0.

The Indians’ defense kept West Ranch quarterback Walker Eget from completing a pass for the entirety of the first quarter. He shook off the ugly start to throw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Zach Van Bennekum at the 9:07 mark in the second quarter and tie the game for the first time on the evening.

Hart (6-3 overall, 3-1 in Foothill League) took the lead once again five minutes later as Taden Littleford ran in a touchdown on a 5-yard scamper.

The game was tied up once more with 2:11 left until halftime when Eget threw a 30-yard pass to Jackson Reyes for a touchdown.

On the other side of the half, the scoring picked up once more when Johnson threw his second touchdown of the night, this one on a 10-yard pass to Ashton Thomas. West Ranch (8-1, 3-1) struck back two minutes later at 2:44 on a 47-yard pass to Brandon Wyre to make it 21-all.

West Ranch is scheduled to play on Nov. 1 against Valencia in the last Foothill League game of the season and Hart hosts Golden Valley at College of the Canyons. Both games are set to start at 7 p.m.

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

