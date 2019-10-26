Hart football deals West Ranch first loss of season

Hart football handed West Ranch its first loss of the season on Saturday night, beating the Wildcats 28-21 at Valencia High School.

Hart’s Ryan Rossi scored the game-winning touchdown with 11:28 remaining in the game on a 13-yard run, but it was Travis Gill’s interception with less than a minute to play that sealed the game for the Indians.

Hart’s offense broke the scoring silence with 1:06 left in the first quarter. Zach Johnson threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Drew Munoz to make it 7-0.

The Indians’ defense kept West Ranch quarterback Walker Eget from completing a pass for the entirety of the first quarter. He shook off the ugly start to throw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Zach Van Bennekum at the 9:07 mark in the second quarter and tie the game for the first time on the evening.

Hart (6-3 overall, 3-1 in Foothill League) took the lead once again five minutes later as Taden Littleford ran in a touchdown on a 5-yard scamper.

The game was tied up once more with 2:11 left until halftime when Eget threw a 30-yard pass to Jackson Reyes for a touchdown.

On the other side of the half, the scoring picked up once more when Johnson threw his second touchdown of the night, this one on a 10-yard pass to Ashton Thomas. West Ranch (8-1, 3-1) struck back two minutes later at 2:44 on a 47-yard pass to Brandon Wyre to make it 21-all.

West Ranch is scheduled to play on Nov. 1 against Valencia in the last Foothill League game of the season and Hart hosts Golden Valley at College of the Canyons. Both games are set to start at 7 p.m.

