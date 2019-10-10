Islamic Center of SCV hosting Open Mosque day

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

The Islamic Center of SCV is set to host an Open Mosque (Masjid) on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for members of the community to come explore the Islamic faith and understand the values of the religion.

The Al-Umma Center of Santa Clarita Valley will also be holding an Open Mosque day on Oct. 12 from 1-3 p.m.

Those who attend either event will have the opportunity to sit in at presentations, join in discussions that will have question-and-answer sessions and learn more about the faith.

“I hope this gives people the chance to build relationships and network here,” said Abdo Jaber, Islamic Center board member. “We can connect with others and hopefully all of our neighbors will come and want to learn.”

This event comes as the Islamic Center celebrates its one-year anniversary. The Al-Umma Center has been hosting this event for the past decade.

People from other churches and synagogues are encouraged to attend as an opportunity to connect with Muslim neighbors.

“We hope and pray the community’s visit will greatly enhance mutual understanding, love and respect,” said center officials.For more information on both events, visit the Islamic Center’s Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/ICSCV90/