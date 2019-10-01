KPMG expresses interest in Nirveda

It’s been nearly a year since Nirveda Cognition set up shop in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the Valencia-based company already has managed to secure multiple clients that have the company’s executives excited.

Nirveda Cognition’s journey in the SCV began last summer, when the artificial intelligence startup established its headquarters at the Regus Valencia on Magic Mountain Parkway. In the time since, the company, which was founded in 2017, has been hard at work signing clients like multinational professional services network KPMG — and another client based in Singapore.

Through its AI capabilities, Nirveda’s platform augments and replaces skilled and semi-skilled business labor for continuous back-office tasks, which Kapur says improves companies’ costs and productivity.

“What we like to say is we are AI in reach,” Kapur said, before explaining how his company can help other local businesses.

“Essentially, the platform automates a process that you’re doing manually,” Kapur added. “Imagine going through invoices and having to take all the information from the invoice to the computer — and remember nobody’s ever looks the same. Instead of going through and grabbing all that information, we’ve trained a neural network using 10,000 invoices so now the task is automated because the machine is reading like a human would.”

That’s a simplified explanation, but the forms can get pretty complicated and the information businesses are looking at can be specific, according to Kapur. “It takes the robot out of the human so that humans can work on critical thinking and let machines, and AI do the repetitive tasks they are now able to.”

Kapur said Nirveda Cognition has done a number of proof of concepts with U.S. based companies.

“I’m not allowed to name any of them, but what I can say is some big news just happened with some major clients in Singapore,” Kapur added. “KPMG is a huge multinational company and their Singaporean office loved what we’ve been doing, so they brought us on to use our platform to solve parts of their business process for them.”

As a result of the recent singing, the team at Nirveda has expanded into a satellite office based in Singapore that works closely with its headquarters here in Santa Clarita.

“We’ve also signed another Singaporean called Zave,” Kapur said, describing how his AI system is expanding so it can read other languages in the future.

“What we’re doing is something I believe every company needs, and we’re excited and hopeful that we can continue solving all these problems for Singaporean companies,” Kapur said. “But we really do want to start looking locally to help SCV companies save money.”