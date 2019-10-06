Signal file photo.

Man arrested in Castaic with $100,000 in warrants

A man was arrested in Castaic on Friday morning with $100,000 in outstanding warrants.

Deputies arrested a 48-year-old transient, Steven Barry, around 4 a.m. at a gas station on Castaic Road and Parker Road, according to Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

 “Deputies on an early morning patrol near a gas station found this man in a vehicle with its engine running and black trash bags covering its windows,” Shreves said. “Barry was found to have an outstanding warrant of $50,000 for driving without insurance and with a suspended license, and another $50,000 warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. It’s really not unusual for us to find individuals with warrants of this amount.”

The other occupant of the car, Angela Withrow, 47, of Sylmar, was arrested on suspicion of  possession of narcotics paraphernalia, according to Shreves.

