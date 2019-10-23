Mayor Marsha McLean: Celebrating the State of the City

Every fall season we shine the spotlight on Santa Clarita and celebrate the State of the City. This annual luncheon is an opportunity to reflect on the past year’s accomplishments while looking forward to what the future holds. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Santa Clarita!” as we pay homage to our rich western film heritage, which has grown into a profitable and exciting relationship with the entertainment industry.

At this year’s luncheon, you will learn about the top-rated productions that have been filmed within and inspired by our city. You will also hear the latest on current city projects, programs and initiatives, from our Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan, many of which have been completed and are now providing an enhanced quality of life for our residents!

This past year we checked some major projects off the list. The Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening and new pedestrian bridge over Sierra Highway at Golden Valley Road have been completed. These projects enhance safety and circulation for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. We achieved a drop in crime, a reduction in traffic collisions, an increase in our public art collection and an increase in the number of EV chargers in our city. We are also making significant progress on two of the landmark projects in SC 2020: the new Canyon Country Community Center and the new Sheriff’s Station.

Over the past year, the 9-acre project site at the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway has been completely transformed in preparation for the new Canyon Country Community Center. Following the groundbreaking in the spring, much progress has been made, including improvements to the Mint Canyon Channel. Upgrades to the storm drains and the installation of a water infiltration system began earlier this month. Now that the site is prepped, in the next few months, the physical Community Center building will start taking shape.

Another milestone project is the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, which is under construction on Golden Valley Road, between Centre Pointe Parkway and Sierra Highway. Once completed in early 2021, the new Sheriff’s Station will be more than 44,000 square feet, with a transmission tower, vehicle maintenance facility and a helipad. It will provide the space and resources our deputies need now – and into the future.

At our State of the City Luncheon, guests will view video updates from the City Council, highlighting these important projects and much more. I look forward to celebrating our wonderful city with our supportive community. I’ll see you at State of the City!

Marsha McLean is the mayor of the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at [email protected]