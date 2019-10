One person was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after their car went off the road.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said that a call was placed that a car had gone off the road at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Davenport Road at 12:42 p.m. and officials arrived on the scene at 12:47 p.m.

Officials were unable to confirm what caused the car to go off the road, but one person was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.