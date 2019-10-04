Red Cross L.A. shares campaign for National Fire Prevention Week

By Kimberly Silverio-Bautista

For The Signal



Red Cross LA has installed more than 1.8 million fire alarms in a five-year span, and more are on the way, according to officials.



National Fire Prevention Week starts Saturday, and Red Cross L.A. is using the opportunity to do its part to help people before disaster strikes.



The week is meant to raise awareness about fire and home safety, as well as to serve as a reminder for everyone to have an emergency plan in case of a fire disaster. The theme this year for Red Cross is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”



Red Cross L.A. is rounding up 100 volunteers to install fire alarms, according to a news release from the American Red Cross. Red Cross officials will be installing fire alarms free of charge in October.



“During Fire Prevention Week, prepare your family for home fires before the holidays and cold weather increase the risk of these crises,” said Jarret Barrios, CEO of the Red Cross L.A., according to the press release. In other words, during the winter season there’s a higher chance of fire incidents, so the Red Cross is educating communities of the warning signs.



Barrios encourages communities to have a safety plan and functioning alarms, as well as “install and test smoke alarms on every level of your home.” He also said the primary causes of fires are heating equipment and cooking.



The Red Cross also shares the Home Fire Campaign, which has created events like “Sound The Alarm. Save a Life,” which was launched in 2014. Since then, a minimum of 642 lives have been saved across the country, according to the Red Cross.



Vulnerable communities don’t always have access to fire alarms. In those cases, children and the elderly are more likely to find themselves in dangerous positions.



Anyone interested in volunteering to install fire alarms and for the Sound the Alarm Campaign can visit SoundtheAlarm.org/LosAngeles for more information.

