Saddle Ridge Fire now 78 percent contained

The Saddleridge Fire has reached 78% containment according to a release by the Los Angeles Fire Department from Saturday night.

To date, the Saddleridge Fire, which began on Oct. 10, has burned 8,799 acres, resulting in 19 structures destroyed, 88 damaged, one person dead and eight firefighters sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze and 685 personnel across all involved agencies have been deployed to tackle the remaining hot spots. A “Red Flag Warning” has been put into effect until 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.