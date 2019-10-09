SCAA to host holiday boutique at Hyatt Valencia

A colorful holiday boutique will be held one day only, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, by the artists of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) at the Hyatt Regency Valencia (Castaic/Saugus Rooms), at 24500 Town Center Drive.



“This will be a festive and colorful holiday boutique featuring local artists displaying a variety of fine art, costume jewelry, crafts, collages, greeting cards, decorative items, and much, much more,” said event chair Nancy Gallardo. “So, come join us for music and refreshments, and start marking off your holiday shopping list by purchasing beautifully handmade items made from the heart.”



Refreshments will be served, and the event is a fundraiser to help support the SCAA Art Gallery.

For more information visit www.santaclaritaartists.org or contact Nancy at [email protected]

Advertisement