Sheriff’s Department invites residents to have Fun in the Sun

By Kaitlyn Nickersn

Chili fans of the Santa Clarita Valley can devour this fall favorite meal and support Special Olympics of Santa Clarita and Tri-Valley at the same time at the 15th annual Fun in the Sun Chili Cook Off.

This Oct. 12 event, hosted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is planned to include live music, a classic police car display, a kids zone, LASD display, crafts and vendors.

For the chili-hungry guests, there are expected to be 25 booths featuring different kinds of chili, as well as a beer and margarita bar for the adults.

To experience all the chili goodness, attendees can purchase a Chili Card, which will allow them to try all 25 chilis as well as to vote for their favorites in competition categories like hottest chili and people’s choice. Chili cards are $15 for adults and $5 for youths.

All proceeds of the cook-off will benefit Special Olympics of Santa Clarita and Tri-Valley, an organization that provides sports training and Olympic-type competition for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Fun in the Sun Chili Cook Off is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Bones Equestrian Center, at 26983 Tapia Canyon Road, Castaic.