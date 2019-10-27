Tick Fire containment increased to 65 percent

Containment of the devastating Tick Fire has increased to 65% since Saturday night, according to an incident update release from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to the release, which was published at 7 a.m. Sunday, containment of the fire increased 10% over the 55% containment that was announced Saturday night. Since it broke out on Thursday the fire has burned 4,615 acres, threatened 10,000 structures, damaged 27 and destroyed 22. So far, three firefighters have been injured battling the blaze but there have been no reported deaths.

There is still no estimate available for when the fire will be fully contained. Currently 925 fire department personnel are engaged in fighting the fire spread across 105 fire engines, six helicopters and 21 hand crews. The current focus is attacking hot spots and building containment lines, taking advantage of Sunday’s lower winds and increased humidity in preparation for another Santa Ana wind event from Sunday night into Monday.

Currently evacuations and road closures have been lifted from all areas except Tick Canyon Road between Abelia Road and Summit Knoll Road. Those needing shelter and other assistance have been directed to the College of the Canyons Valencia campus gymnasium. The Castaic Animal Care Center is available to assist evacuees with their animals.