Trinity girls volleyball crowned Heritage League champions

The Trinity Classical Academy girls volleyball team took home the Heritage League title with a win over The Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Thursday.

Down 2-0 in games, the Knights pulled through for the win in five games to move to 11-1 in league play and 16-9 overall.

With the win, the Knights move up to No. 2 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 8 girls volleyball rankings and will await the winner of a wild-card game between La Sierra Academy and Arroyo.

The Knights get a bye and will play the winner in the second round on Saturday at 6 p.m.