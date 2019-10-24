West Ranch girls tennis outlasts Valencia

West Ranch already had claimed the Foothill League title by beating Valencia earlier this season, but that didn’t mean both teams weren’t going to give their all in the final league match of the season on Thursday at West Ranch.

“The goal of today was to come out and have fun and fight hard,” said Vikings coach Jackson Boxall.

The Wildcats were able to repeat their performance from earlier this season against Valencia, taking home a 16-2 win on senior night.

The win was particularly fulfilling for West Ranch singles player Chase Eisenburg, who lost to both Brenna Whelan and Sydney Thay, Valencia’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, earlier this season.

On Thursday, Eisenburg was able to beat Whelan 6-2 and Thay 6-1.

“I’ve been preparing for the past few days I’ve been super excited,” Eisenburg said. “I wanted to get my revenge because Brenna and Sydney are both really good players and I’ve just been really focused on playing every game like its a championship game and trying to not focus on the outcome but focusing on each point instead.”

Fellow West Ranch captain Jordyn McBride had an excellent outing as well, dropping only one game to Thay in a 6-1 win. She won the other two 6-0, 6-0.

“I told myself, whatever happens, I’m going to be happy,” McBride said. “I have to make the most of it because it’s my last league match of the entire season, of my entire life. So I’ve got to be so thankful to be out here with my girls still and having a great time. It’s going to be a good day either way.”

Annette Robertson, West Ranch’s No. 3 singles player, also won all three of her sets by scores of 6-3, 6-1 and 6-2.

The Wildcats dominated on the doubles side, too. Shaira Busnawi and Angelina Ciuffo won all three sets, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0. Kayla Halberstam and Brooke Johnston also won all three 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Valencia’s No. 2 doubles team, Tiffany Recalde and Jonam Wilinkar, won two sets 7-5 and 6-3, but lost to Macy Muxlow and Ashley Tonthat 6-2.

“Jonam and Tiffany stepped up a lot getting the first double set,” Boxall said. “They played lights out all three matches.”

West Ranch and Valencia now turn their attention to the Foothill League prelims on Wednesday and the Foothill League finals on Thursday. Both events will be held at Paseo Club.