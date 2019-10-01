West Ranch volleyball raising money to ‘Claw Out Cancer’

By Signal Staff

West Ranch volleyball is set to hold its “Claw Out Cancer” fundraising event this evening in its home gym.

As the freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams host Canyon, the Wildcats will also be holding a series of fundraising efforts for Circle of Hope, a local non-profit. West Ranch will be selling “Claw Out Cancer” t-shirts as well as holding an online auction.

Items in the online auction include Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Lakers tickets, gift certificates for local businesses and restaurants and more. The online auction can be found at https://westranchvolleyball.com/auctions/.

Half of the proceeds from the fundraising efforts will go towards West Ranch volleyball and half will be donated to Circle of Hope, which focuses on providing emotional, educational and financial assistance to those affected by cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Claw Out Cancer” begins at 3 p.m., followed by the freshman game at 3:45 p.m. then the JV game at 4:15 p.m. The games conclude with varsity at 5:30 p.m. Admission to the matches is free.

