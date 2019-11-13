Bob Kellar: A night of holiday cheer awaits at Light Up Main Street

It’s nearly that time of year again folks, as flip-flops and beach towels are put away, and holiday decorations emerge from the garage storage. In Santa Clarita, the city streets and window decorations of restaurants and businesses are changing with the season as well. Loved ones are making plans to spend the holidays together and take part in traditions that will build memories to last a lifetime. With Halloween squarely in the rearview, this can only mean one thing – the city’s annual Light Up Main Street event is here!

For those who have not attended in past years, Light Up Main Street serves as Santa Clarita’s unofficial start to the winter holiday season. This year, the event will take place on Main Street in Old Town Newhall this Saturday, Nov. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy entertainment, excitement and fun for the whole family at this one-of-a-kind celebration that truly transforms the streets of Newhall into a winter wonderland.

If you attended Light Up Main Street last year, then you’ll remember how the festive decorations, bright lights and holiday displays turn Old Town Newhall into a scene right out of a movie. A craft zone will offer kids the chance to create free crafts and is supported by staff members with the city’s DFY in SCV program, which educates students in Santa Clarita about living drug-free and making healthy choices.

The weather reports are also calling for one extremely isolated cold front moving through the area that will dump real snow on a portion of Main Street for all to enjoy! This snow area will allow families to build snowmen, make snow angels and frolic in the frosty fun.

The main attraction will take place on the stage located at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Main Street, just in front of the Old Town Newhall Library. KTLA morning news co-anchor Chris Schauble will host the event, and you will be able to enjoy music and festive performances throughout the evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the City Council will officially “flip the switch” and illuminate the thousands of lights that line Main Street, as well as the 23-foot-tall Christmas tree that stands just in front of the library. You’ll want to find a spot in the crowd early so you can get the best view of the trees and displays as they truly Light Up Main Street.

The lighting ceremony only marks the halfway point of the event, however. Once the lights are on, “Midnight Ride” will take the stage for a free concert that will last until 9 p.m. “Midnight Ride” is a party band that plays popular songs from a wide range of genres and eras, meaning that all your favorite hits are sure to be included in the setlist.

You can beat the traffic and arrive in Newhall for an early dinner at one of many fine establishments, or grab a quick bite during the event at food trucks that will be parked on Lyons Avenue.

Parking for Light Up Main Street is available for free in the city-owned parking structure, located at Railroad Avenue and 9th Street, or at the Newhall Community Center lot (22421 Market St.). Various lots in the Newhall area will have limited parking, so be sure to plan ahead so you don’t miss the festivities.

The city of Santa Clarita would like to thank its wonderful community partners for their support of Light Up Main Street, including Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Re/Max of Santa Clarita, Snow Orthodontics and 33 North Development Group.

Light Up Main Street is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit. Grab your family and friends and head to Old Town Newhall for a festive night you won’t forget!

Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

