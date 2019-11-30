C. Norman Allen | Impeachment: Sound, Fury, Nothing More

With the congressional impeachment hearings over the last couple of weeks going on in public display, you have to wonder if this is just a bad pilot episode for a new crime drama or an audition for “The Liar’s Club.”

With top Ringmaster and Chief Clown, Adam Schiff, running the show, the entire impeachment hearings circus has done nothing more than prove to be a good remedy for insomniacs.

This parade of witnesses called in to testify as to what they thought they heard, or had an opinion about, or a presumption about intentions, or an overheard phone conversation of a third party of President Trump’s phone call with Ukranian President Vlodomyr Zelensky, is coming across as a bad comedy of errors and a messed up reading of a Three Stooges plot!

If this were a court of law case, all of these testimonies would be thrown out as hearsay or opinion of the witness; no real facts of any crime or misdemeanor have been established by anyone from these hearings.

The witnesses can’t even agree on a crime description! These members of Congress are mostly lawyers and you’d think they would know basic Law 101 that would stop this sham from moving forward.

Most of the witnesses have not even spoken to or met President Trump and they are “experts” on what his intentions and actions were!

The problem in all of this is you have career bureaucrats like Taylor, Kent, Col. Vindman, Volker, Yovanovitch, etc., who disagree with President Trump’s foreign policy and the way they think it should be handled. What they do not remember from their job interviews is that they WORK for the president, and he is the one who gets to decide how things should go in foreign policy with regard to the United States and their dealings with other countries.

They can disagree, but they can’t take ownership of how to implement it without the president’s approval. If they don’t like it then they can make their objections known and/or quit; they don’t get to say how it should be done and then say that there was a crime committed in its implementation.

This is just another tale of sound and fury by the Democrats signifying nothing.

The more they prolong this Witch Hunt 2 sequel, the more the American public is realizing that the Democrats are not in this for the good of the people or that they care to move on with the agenda they were elected to act on for the benefit of America’s citizens like health care, drug prescription prices, and the USMCA deal.

They are only trying to promote their insatiable hate of President Trump and to try and “convince” the American public that he needs to go so they and their free giveaways and radical policies can take over.

There are no concrete facts of a crime or an impeachable offense committed here.

Whatever interpretation people want to make on the president’s actual phone call and transcript can be debated until Doomsday, but this non-stop charade of unending harassment of this president is getting old.

Come November 2020, a resounding re-election of President Trump, retaining the Senate and hopefully a gain back of the House by swing-state Republicans will allow this country to move forward on the successes of the past three years to even greater heights.

Maybe then Democrats will finally have to come to realize they cannot carelessly continue to make up lies and expect us all to believe them!

C. Norman Allen is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.