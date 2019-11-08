Canyon football bows out of playoffs with loss to Serrano

By Signal Staff

The Canyon High School football team’s 2019 season came to a close in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs in a 23-7 road loss to Serrano on Friday.

Canyon (2-9 overall) scored the game’s first points with 1:05 left in the quarter to put the Diamondbacks down 7-0. But then the tides turned in the home team’s favor as they scored 23 unanswered points to advance to the second round.

Serrano (11-0) will face Burbank High School in the second round. Time and location to be announced.