Canyon kicker Jarrett Reeser wins Chris Sailer field goal competition

By Bryanna Winner

For The Signal

It’s not every day that an athlete wins an individual competition within a team sport, but that is exactly what Canyon football junior kicker Jarrett Reeser did at the Chris Sailer Kicking Fall Camp Tour.

Reeser won the field goal competition by hitting kicks from 35, 40, 45, 50, 52 and 53 yards out at Chino Hills High School on Sunday.

“It felt great to win,” said Reeser. “I’ve been going to (Sailer) since I joined exactly one year from that competition so I’ve been trying to win for a year and finally, I won.”

The Chris Sailer Kicking camp that teaches kicking and punting techniques and instructors include NFL and NCAA Division I kickers and punters, according to chrissailerkicking.com. This camp has traveled to North Carolina, New Jersey, Washington, and Southern California, and will continue toward Texas, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia and Northern California.

“I started kicking just last year and then my coach back in San Jose told me that I had to go to Chris Sailer,” said Reeser. “So we checked it out and decided to go and start learning.”

Chris Sailer is a former UCLA kicker and punter that now works with kickers and punters and evaluates them for college football programs.

Reeser found his current kicking coaches Garrett Owens and Cole Murphy through this camp and they have taught him everything he knows about kicking. Owens is a former Oregon State and Iowa State kicker and Murphy is a Valencia High grad and former Syracuse kicker.

According to sailersblog.com, Reeser will be competing at Vegas XXXV and challenge for a top 12 spot in January.

Once the Foothill League season is over, Reeser plans on working towards the top 12 competition being held Jan. 19-20.

“As soon as (Canyon) finishes the football season, I’m going to get back with Cole Murphy and start training,” said Reeser. “We’ve got a couple of weeks to prepare for that because after a year, I’ve come a long way from where I was. I have a really good shot at making that top 12.

Canyon will have its final league game of the season tonight at home against Saugus.