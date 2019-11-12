COC football alumnus Domata Peko signs with Ravens

College of the Canyons alumnus and 14-year NFL veteran defensive lineman Domata Peko signed a $1 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

Peko spent his first 11 years in the league playing for the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Denver Broncos in 2017, spending the last two years with the AFC West franchise.

The signing of the nose tackle comes just days after defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered an ankle injury in the Ravens 49-13 win over the Bengals. The Ravens also signed Justin Ellis on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old NFL vet will turn 35 later this month and has played in 201 games over the past 13 seasons recording 586 tackles, 20 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 14 pass deflections.

In his final season with the Broncos, the former Cougars player appeared in 16 games and finished with 31 tackles, 0.5 sacks and two pass deflections.