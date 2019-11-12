COC to offer several informational sessions for prospective students

By Kaitlyn Nickerson

For The Signal

As high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley prepare to make college decisions, College of the Canyons is expected to host several informational meetings for high school students and their families.



These meetings, scheduled Nov. 12-13 at the COC Valencia campus, and Nov. 14 at Canyon High School for the Canyon Country campus, will provide prospective students information about admissions, registration and student support programs like the Canyons Promise program, which “gives students the opportunity to attend COC tuition-free for their first two years,” according to the COC website.



Along with registration information, the presentations are also expected to give an overview of what options are available to students at COC, like transfer preparation, associate degrees and certificates.



“We receive so many questions from parents, and we want to make sure we are meeting those needs,” said Clara Van Woerkom, a peer leader who works for the Outreach and School Relations Office, which is putting on the meetings.



The first presentation on Wednesday night will specifically address those students who may need support from the Disabled Students Programs and Services, or DSPS.



Additionally, there is a Spanish presentation scheduled Thursday night from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.



The information meetings are scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus in the performing arts center, and Thursday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Canyon High School in the performing arts center.

