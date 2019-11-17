Fabulous fall entertainment around town and L.A.

Highlights of the fall entertainment scene include music and more. See a live performance by A Flock of Seagulls at The Canyon, or groove to the music of Summer … Donna Summer at the Pantages in Hollywood. Great theater can be enjoyed with a new production of “Key Largo” or an award-winning solo show at the Ahmanson.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: takes you back to the disco generation. PHOTO COURTESY PANTAGES BROADWAY LA

Through Nov. 24

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Info ww.hollywoodpantages.com/events/detail/summer

Donna Summer was the icon of the “disco” generation. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this show is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. Tickets from $39.

Comedian, actor and writer Mike Birbiglia tells the story of his reluctance to become a father in his show “The New One.” PHOTO COURTESY CENTER THEATRE GROUP.

Now thru Nov. 24

“The New One”

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N Grand Ave, L.A.

Info ww.centertheatregroup.org/tickets/

ahmanson-theatre/2019-20/the-new-one/

From Mike Birbiglia, the creator and star of “Sleepwalk with Me,” “The New One” tells the hilarious story of Birbiglia’s reluctance to become a father and the revelations he experienced on the other side of parenthood. Full of heart and humor, and coming to the Ahmanson direct from Broadway. This show has won Outstanding Solo Performance Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. Tickets from $145.

Dec. 7

A Flock of Seagulls

The Canyon Santa Clarita Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia

Info ttps://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

The English new wave and synth-popsters Flock Of Seagulls have enjoyed a string of international hit singles, including “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Space Age Love Song,” “Wishing (If I Had A Photograph Of You” and “The More You Live, The More You Love.” They first became notable in the 1980s for their music video “I Ran (So Far Away).” The band won a Grammy Award for their instrumental hit “D.N.A.” Tickets: $24/$28/$34/$38.

Through Dec. 10

“Key Largo”

Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Avenue, L.A.

Info ww.geffenplayhouse.org/shows/key-largo

This is a world-premiere production. “Key Largo” is a bold reimagining of Maxwell Anderson’s Broadway hit that became the iconic noir film starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Returning from World War II, disillusioned Frank McCloud travels to a hotel in Key Largo to pay his respects to the widow of a fallen friend. What McCloud doesn’t count on is an entirely different battle with mobsters who have overtaken the hotel, led by the ruthless Johnny Rocco (Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia). Tickets from $30.