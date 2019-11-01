Fast-growing SCV businesses on Inc. 5000 list

Eight Santa Clarita Valley-based companies have been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2019 Inc. 5000 list, which identifies private companies in the U.S. that have had the highest percentage of growth in annual revenue over a three-year period, from 2015 to 2018.

Ranked No. 290 on the list, Hennessey Consulting, a legal marketing firm in Valencia, assists law firms in driving more traffic, leads and cases from web searches. In the last three years, the firm has seen a 1,522% growth and annual revenue of $2.6 million in 2018.

Founded in 2015, the company now has 15 employees, according to Inc.com “Reverse engineering the Google algorithm since 2001,” according to Hennessey Consulting’s website, which also has a quote attributed to Hennessey Consulting CEO Jason Hennessey: “SEO is not taught in college, it takes a passionate autodidact to master the art of Google Optimization.”

Hardcore Fitness Boot Camp in Santa Clarita, a fitness gym that began as an outdoor boot camp, was ranked No. 506, jumping up from their ranking of 962 last year. The company has 863% three-year growth, and in 2018, earned revenue of $9 million.

Founder of Hardcore Fitness, Larry Nolan, says he began personal training at 16, and quickly realized he didn’t agree with the corporate gyms’ business model.

“After years of seeing a gym’s sole focus be profit with no concern for their client’s wants or needs, I realized something needed to change,” Nolan said, in a previous interview with The Signal. “At that time, there weren’t many ‘boutique gyms,’ so there weren’t really many avenues to pursue. I started in a park doing ‘boot camps’ with my now wife and mom as my only clients.”

Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, a Newhall toy manufacturer that specializes in custom toys, gifts and plush, was ranked No. 1,016, with 415% three-year growth and $50.4 million in revenue in 2018, which is a significant increase from last year’s ranking of 4,535.

“We make ‘em like they used to,” according to a statement from Beverly Hills Teddy Bear CEO David Socha on the company’s website. “To us this means making the highest quality products while offering exceptional value, and most importantly; impeccable ethics.”

Lief Labs in Valencia, which was ranked No. 1,022, manufactures private label dietary supplements, while helping clients develop new products and launch their brand. With $50.1 million in revenue last year, they’ve seen a 413% growth over the last three years.

Adel Villalobos, CEO and founder of Lief Labs, attended the 2019 Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala in Phoenix last week, which featured more than 40 speakers and 20 sessions to provide attendees with business insights to continue increasing their growth.

“Lief Labs’ rise on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our firm’s exciting growth story as we continue to increase our year-over-year sales and provide innovative products and excellence in service and standards to the dietary supplements industry,” Villalobos said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “Lief’s success and momentum could not have been achieved without the hard work and commitment of Lief’s talented team of people and our highly valued client partners.”

From $14 million in revenue in 2016 to more than triple that in 2018, Lief Labs is projecting $54 million in annual sales for 2019, according to the release.

At No. 1,665, Scorpion in Valencia is a full-service internet marketing firm that provides web design, search engine optimization, social media management and analytics. The firm, which has been on the list for nine years running, has seen a three-year growth of 246% and $253.9 million in revenue in 2018.

Agilisium Consulting in Stevenson Ranch, ranked No. 1,873, provides cloud and data tracking as well as analytic services. In three years, the firm has seen a 216% growth and revenue of $13.8 million in 2018.

“Agilisium is an ardent endeavour to deliver a stable, secure and scalable Cloud and Data foundation, on which you can confidently explore your business data,” according to the company’s website. “And, our Analytics Services enable you to uncover ‘digital’ opportunities, to create better products and services for your customers.”

Med Tech Solutions, which provides health-care cloud computing services, moved operations to Valencia a couple of years ago, and was ranked No. 2,577 this year with a 152% three-year growth and 2018 revenue of $16 million.

“Since 2006, our mission has been to deliver innovative technology solutions that improve the ability to provide patient care and support health care providers,” according to Med Tech’s website. “With every engagement, we partner with our clients to transform their business without any limitations or frustrations.”

Ranked No. 4,252, KRG Technologies in Valencia provides information technology services. This company has crept up the list from No. 4,795 last year, with a 72% three-year growth and $91.4 million in revenue in 2018.

KRG Technologies “employs a unique global delivery platform to minister its offerings spanning from application development and maintenance to business process reengineering,” according to its website. “With the years of hands-on domain experience and international presence, we offer state-of-the-art solutions backed by our follow-the-sun service model in the most cost effective manner.”

“We are so pleased that these enterprising companies call the Santa Clarita Valley home,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCV Economic Development Corp. “It’s a testament to the strength and creativity of our business community. We congratulate them on their success and we hope to see more SCV-based companies make the list next year.”