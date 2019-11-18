Former firefighter to offer information on CPR instruction

By Kaityn Nickerson

For The Signal



Superior Life Support Inc., a certified CPR training center, is scheduled Nov. 23 to host a free lunch, provided by the Habit Burger Truck, where attendees can learn about becoming a certified CPR instructor.



“We are a resource and we want to share with others. Our mission is to empower the next generation with life-saving skills,” said Justin Frye, the director of business development of Superior Life Support.



Thomas Stafford, a retired firefighter and founder of Superior Life Support, will be presenting on why people should become certified CPR instructors, including the opportunity to save lives, pass important skills on to the next generation, and create income opportunities.



The event is free. However, there are a limited number of tickets available so those planning to attend need to secure their ticket via RSVP by calling Superior Life Support at 661-607-0344.



The event is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Superior Life Support’s office at 25128 Avenue Tibbitts, No. 150, in Valencia.