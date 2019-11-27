Installment Loans Explained

The US is a country with benevolent installment loans, both for the Americans themselves and foreign citizens. Low interest, loyalty to potential customers, and the growth of the country’s economy are factors that determine the high demand for loans. Let us consider what features an installment loan in the USA has in more detail.

Definition

In America, there is a program to stimulate the construction of residential real estate and increase mortgage lending. Hence, credit establishments often meet customers when considering applications and issue loans for both the acquisition of finished dwelling and housing in the process of construction.

Installment loan definition is provided by the programs offered by American banks or by https://cashspotusa.com/installment-loans/ since the most part is issued at floating interest rates. Its amount varies contingent on the quality of performance of borrowers of their obligations. This allows banks to increase their income. And for customers, it has certain disadvantages, among which there is a constantly changing monthly payment amount.

When considering a loan application, all banks in the United States take into account not only its official salary but also additional income, as well as pension and bank savings, investments in securities, etc.

The US banking sector is highly competitive, which contributes to providing customers minimum interest rates and the widespread prevalence of mortgages.

US Interest Rate

Credit institutions offer mortgages to the local population at 3.5-7% per annum. For foreigners, the rates will be higher to minimize the possible risks of default on debt and returning the borrower to his homeland. The final interest rate will be announced to a specific client after studying the submitted documents and his solvency.

The country’s largest bank, Bank of America, lends to US citizens at 3.75 – 4.4% per year. The rate will depend on the type of interest and the loan term. For foreigners, this range will increase by about two percentage points and will amount to about 5.75 – 6.4%.

Mortgage Terms

Be sure to pay the first installment, the average size of which is 40% of the cost of housing. Some banks request 30%, others at least 50%. It all depends on the borrower, his creditworthiness, and his financial reputation.

As for the loan term, the client can choose the period of repayment of debt suitable for him. It varies from 15 to 30 years. Most borrowers try to get a loan for the maximum term to reduce the amount of the monthly payment. Short terms are practically not common, as they reduce the income of banks.

It is important to mention the need to pay a commission to the bank in the amount of 3% of the loan amount for the provision of services. The specific amount, together with a 12-fold monthly payment and down payment, must be transferred to your bank account.