Laurene Weste: Show your support by shopping local this holiday season

The holiday season is in full swing, and for many of us, that means the search for the perfect gifts for our loved ones has begun. While the holidays are not all about the gifts we give and receive, I think we can all agree that it is a special feeling when you give a meaningful gift that puts a smile on another’s face. One way you can find the perfect gift and spread the holiday cheer this season is by shopping at local businesses.

In Santa Clarita, we are lucky to have a diverse and unique group of local businesses and artisans. When you shop at these local stores, you are helping your neighbors, your community and yourself by bolstering the economic vitality of our city. Dollars spent in Santa Clarita are dollars that can support programs and services that help enrich the community.

It is important to support each other by shopping locally. Stay in the Santa Clarita Valley to enjoy all the things we have been blessed to appreciate in our community.

When we support our local businesses, they, in turn, are able to supply local jobs for Santa Clarita residents, and many times, continue a cycle of support by partnering with school programs and charitable organizations that help make a difference in our valley.

Need ideas about where to shop locally? Visit Old Town Newhall where you can find specialty shops for one-of-a-kind gifts. If you’re in the market for a new car, make sure to visit Valencia Auto Center; and check out Westfield Valencia for many dining options and shops.

Shopping locally has many economic benefits, and it also provides shoppers with opportunities to find unique products with a personal touch that you might not find anywhere else.

This season, as you are searching for that perfect gift for a loved one or a friend, I invite you to visit our local businesses. You’ll find everything from antiques, beautiful fashions, jewelry and cars. Old, new or just a treasure from the heart, Santa Clarita is about family, friendship and caring for each other.

Invest in our community by making conscious efforts to explore businesses in our own city where we can continue to make Santa Clarita a hub for economic growth. To learn more about business in the city, please visit thinksantaclarita.com.

May your holidays be blessed and safe.



Councilwoman Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

