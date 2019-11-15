Mental health resources available for those in need

By Kimberly Silverio-Bautista

For The Signal



In light of Thursday’s tragedy, there are a number of support groups and mental health resources being made available starting today in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Child & Family Center is offering support groups Friday, Nov. 15 and Monday, Nov 18. due to the tragic event in Saugus High School.

It will start today at 11 a.m. for parents and teachers only. Then from 3-5 p.m., the community is welcome to receive support and talk to someone those who are affected by yesterday’s terrible event.

On Monday, counselors will be available from 4-6 p.m. There will also be a Spanish translator at 6 p.m.

A following event Suicide Prevention, Intervention and Response Training (SPIRIT), will take place tomorrow Nov. 16 at the Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Center.

It is a free training and everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

Participants will learn about mental health issues, warning signs of suicide and resilience, l steps on how to respond to a person in distress and more.

There will also be representatives from Local Service Providers and resource tables for further information.

Anyone requesting further information can call 661-259-9439.

There’s a number of local resources available here: signalscv.com/2018/06/scv-mental-health-experts-encourage-conversation-about-getting-help/