‘My Favorite Things’ exhibit coming soon to Newhall

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s (SCAA) exhibit, “My Favorite Things,” opens on Friday, Nov. 8. The exhibit will run until Dec. 29 and a free reception to meet the artists is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Friday.

“Art representing YOU and your favorite objects, pets, people, or places. Things that bring you joy,” Mardio Georgio tells exhibiting artists of the exhibit. “Wall paintings, jewelry, decor items, one-of-a-kind gift items, small and miniature pieces will be available for purchase. Artists will provide live demonstrations on selected days throughout the show.”

The artists participating include:

• Rosanne Haddad, “Burst of Color” — “Inspired by their vivid colors and graceful petals, I decided to paint this oil with a combination of bold and subtle strokes and a hint of whimsy.” https://rosannehaddad.com/

• Nadiya Littlewarrior, “Space Rainbow” — “Normally my canvas is a gourd person. This, however, is watercolor on sketching paper. Rainbows are among my favorite things!”

• Gloria Cassidy — “‘Song’ is the title and the medium is colored pencil and watercolor.” www.gloriacassidy.com

• Sandy Fisher, “Heavenly Half-Light” — “This is one of the beautiful sunset views, which I see from my own backyard in the hills of Saugus. Visit my Instagram, @Sandyfisherfineart; www.Sandy-Fisher.pixels.com.”

• Olga Kaczmar, “Baby Dog Portrait” — “My dog died so many years ago, but this portrait of her still warms my heart.” http://olga-kaczmar.fineartamerica.com.

SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main. New Hours: Senses Thursday; Fridays 5-8 p.m.; Saturday 2-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Signs along Main Street will announce gallery openings.

SCAA is the only nonprofit fine art association in Santa Clarita since 1989. For inquiries, see www. SantaClaritaArtists.org.

