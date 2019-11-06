Roseanne Haddad's oil painting "Burst of Color" is among the works to be displayed in the "My Favorite Things" exhibit, starting Friday, Nov. 8, at the SCAA Art Gallery in Newhall. Courtesy photo

‘My Favorite Things’ exhibit coming soon to Newhall

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s (SCAA) exhibit, “My Favorite Things,” opens on Friday, Nov. 8. The exhibit will run until Dec. 29 and a free reception to meet the artists is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Friday.

“Art representing YOU and your favorite objects, pets, people, or places. Things that bring you joy,” Mardio Georgio tells exhibiting artists of the exhibit. “Wall paintings, jewelry, decor items, one-of-a-kind gift items, small and miniature pieces will be available for purchase. Artists will provide live demonstrations on selected days throughout the show.” 

The artists participating include:

• Rosanne Haddad, “Burst of Color” — “Inspired by their vivid colors and graceful petals, I decided to paint this oil with a combination of bold and subtle strokes and a hint of whimsy.” https://rosannehaddad.com/

•  Nadiya Littlewarrior, “Space Rainbow” — “Normally my canvas is a gourd person. This, however, is watercolor on sketching paper. Rainbows are among my favorite things!”

•  Gloria Cassidy — “‘Song’ is the title and the medium is colored pencil and watercolor.” www.gloriacassidy.com

•  Sandy Fisher, “Heavenly Half-Light” — “This is one of the beautiful sunset views, which I see from my own backyard in the hills of Saugus. Visit my Instagram, @Sandyfisherfineart; www.Sandy-Fisher.pixels.com.”

•  Olga Kaczmar, “Baby Dog Portrait” — “My dog died so many years ago, but this portrait of her still warms my heart.” http://olga-kaczmar.fineartamerica.com.

SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main. New Hours: Senses Thursday; Fridays 5-8 p.m.; Saturday 2-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Signs along Main Street will announce gallery openings.

SCAA is the only nonprofit fine art association in Santa Clarita since 1989. For inquiries, see www. SantaClaritaArtists.org.

