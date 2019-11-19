Real So Cal Girls 06 soccer team advances to semifinals

The Real So Cal SCV Girls 06 team entered its quarterfinal playoff match against CFA Brazil OC at Silver Lakes Sports Complex in Corona on Saturday undefeated in the last 12 games.

Needing penalties to come away with the win, the Real So Cal SCV Girls team gutted out an emotional 4-2 win in penalties to advance to the semifinals.

“I can name them all,” said Real So Cal SCV Girls 06 head coach Leonardo Neveleff about the great team win, “because they all stepped it up and because everybody did their part. They did a great job and executed what they were told.”

Before the opening whistle, both teams showed a tremendous amount of sportsmanship. In honor of the tragic event that occurred at Saugus High School on Thursday, Nov. 14, by joining hands at midfield to show unity and held a moment of silence.

“It was very emotional for everyone; the players, the coaches and the parents,” Neveleff said. “Being from a different city and being not that close to the players it was very emotional. They all walked in hand-to-hand, got to the circle and then both teams joined holding hands.”

The team also had the initiative of wearing black armbands and some even wrote #saugusstrong on their arms to show support.

CFA Brazil OC began the game dominating the ball through the first 15 minutes, but once the game got going and the team got organized, the Real So Cal Girls team drove down the field with almost every player touching the ball on the way to a 1-0 first-half lead.

In the second half, the Brazil OC team tied the game at 1-1 off of a free kick and with the second half winding down, it looked like Real So Cal SCV was in trouble, but the match managed to go into penalty kicks.

The Real So Cal SCV team dominated penalties as each girl that attempted a penalty kick scored with the goalkeeper coming up with a huge save to win 4-2.

“It was rough for everybody, you could see it on the field,” Neveleff said of the emotional win. “These girls are growing very caring and support each other and are very strong. They are stronger than us.”

The Real So Cal SCV team advances to the semifinals to play FC Strikers at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Silver Lakes Sports Complex.

“Our heart goes out to all the community and we are always here to help,” Neveleff said. “I want to thank the parents, the club and everybody for stepping it up and being caring and supportive.”