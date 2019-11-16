SaugusStrong picnic at the park

“You never think it will happen in your town until it does,” said Shannon Pavelka, mother of a student at Valencia High School.



The community came together Saturday for an informal city-wide picnic in the park at Pacific Crest Park to heal together following the tragedy at Saugus High School.



“We don’t go to Saugus, but we’re in the district, and we wanted to come and support our friends from Saugus,” said Emma Seegmiller, a student attending the event.



Hundreds of students filled the park in solidarity for those affected and lost in the shooting. Students received an invite via Instagram from members of the Saugus Associated Student Body to meet in the park so the community can come together and heal.



Hundreds of Saugus High Students gather for a memorial at Pacific Crest Park in Saugus on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

When the picnic began, students were seen running to one another and sharing a long embrace. Though the event began with an emotional start, the event turned into one where students were seen having fun while playing football and other sports.



“There is kindness all around and we are coming together as a city which is what we need most during this time,” said Beryl Illum, a student attending the event.

