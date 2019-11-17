SCV music fans to get a look at Naked Eyes

The band behind one of the quintessential 80s songs, their remake of “Always Something There to Remind Me,” Naked Eyes is bringing their brand of timeless British new wave pop to the Santa Clarita Valley on Nov. 29.

While “Always Something” was their biggest hit, Naked Eyes actually charted four songs on the U.S. Billboard top-40 charts, including: “Promises, Promises”; “When the Lights Go Out”; and “(What) In the Name of Love.”

While sharing influences with other bands, including Tears for Fears and some of their contemporaries, the band exploded onto the scene in the early years of MTV exposure, and definitely received the band’s fair share.

While co-founder Rob Fisher, the group’s keyboardist, has since passed away, co-founder Pete Byrne continues the tradition and sound.

“Byrne continued his musical career with a solo album featuring songs he had written with Fisher for a proposed third Naked Eyes album,” according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website. “Byrne’s Naked Eyes has toured with the likes of Belinda Casrlisle, ABC, The Human League, The Go-GO’s, Scandal and the Motels.”

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, by phone at (888) 645-5006, or via Ticket

Master.com. For more info, visit Where

musicmeetstheSoul.com.