SCVEDC: Econowatch

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.’s focus is to attract and retain businesses with a focus on cluster-based economic development in the following industries: digital media & entertainment, aerospace & defense, medical devices, advanced manufacturing, information technology and corporate headquarters.

The Current Economic Environment in SCV: Quarter 2 Report

The industrial real estate market is experiencing a transformation, and with more than 1.2 million square feet of space under construction, the size of the market will be expanding further.

On an annual average basis, the Santa Clarita Valley economy is on pace to create 1,184 wage-and-salary jobs in 2019. This would represent an increase of 1.2 percent from 2018. The sectors that experienced the strongest growth over the last 12 months include construction (+3 percent), administrative and business support services (+3 percent), healthcare (+2 percent), and professional and technical services (+2 percent).

Based on this job growth, the SCV continues to evolve from its history as a bedroom community to a jobs center for Los Angeles County. The economic climate in the Santa Clarita Valley remains strong, with most of the regional indicators that we monitor still improving.

Visit www.scvedc.org/data to download the latest Economic Snapshot.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources. For more information, visit SCVEDC.org.