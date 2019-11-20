Sharing a ‘Thank you’

Vietnam veteran Dave Lusian was at the Bella Vida Senior Center for the Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 8, when he received a letter — one of many that were passed out to veterans during the ceremony. While he did not meet the little girl who wrote it, he was extremely appreciative. “I was touched by first, the look of it; second, that little picture she made,” he said. “I was just the lucky guy that got it.” Lusian added that those who have served pay attention to these little acts of kindness and appreciate the people who go out of their way to do such things.

