Single Mothers Outreach announces honorees, artists for Empowering HeArts 2020

Six Santa Clarita Valley artists will have the chance to portray the stories of hardship and success of six local women ahead of the Empowering HeArts 2020 event by Single Mothers Outreach of Santa Clarita.

On Wednesday, the organization, which focuses on helps support single parents, partnered the women honorees with the artists to create art pieces that will be featured at the signature fundraising event set for Feb. 8 at the Canyon Santa Clarita.

Empowering HeArts is an annual event that helps raise funds for programs and services offered at Single Mothers Outreach and every year, the community nominates women they feel embody the selected theme.

“This year’s theme is ‘trailblazers’ and the event is honoring six single mothers who have overcome obstacles and set really good examples,” said Josh Rivas, a board member of Single Mothers Outreach.

The six artists, ranging from photographers to painters, introduced Wednesday at a gathering at Closet on Main in Newhall were: Ashley Funicello, AmyKate Gowland, Aazam Irilian, Kirby Lanier, James Loken, Tannaz Santos and were paired with honorees Nola Aronson, Luz Garcia, Tabitha Jennings, Sandra Mariscal, Cassandra Rivera and Morgan Smith.

Santos, a photographer, and mother Smith hugged and said they were excited to partner up for the project.

“I hope I can make her proud with my art,” said Santos.

Besides showcasing the art pieces, attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about Single Mothers Outreach and participate in an auction.

For sponsorship and ticket information, visit smoscv.org.