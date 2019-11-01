Transform your hearing aids into a wireless stereo headset

By Dr. Kevin Bolder, Au.D, of Audiology Associates.

With the right pair of hearing aids, you can have more energy and even improve your happiness, health, and overall well-being.

The Oticon Opn is one of the most recommended hearing aids for our patients at Audiology Associates. This revolutionary device allows those with all levels of hearing abilities to achieve better hearing without exerting too much effort.

One exciting addition to the Oticon Opn is its ConnectClip. This small and portable device is compatible with Apple and Android phones, and can clip directly to the collar of your shirt, allowing you ultimate control over your hearing aids.

One benefit of the ConnectClip is that you can make hands-free phone calls and stream music from your smartphone. ConnectClip transmits a call directly to both of your hearing aids, and the built-in microphones receive your voice, so you can be heard clearly by the person you are speaking with.

This is also true for video calls using apps such as Skype and Facetime.

You can also listen to someone speaking from a distance using the remote microphone functionality.

If you are in a lecture or a crowded environment, you can give your ConnectClip to the speaker, and this will heighten your ability to hear their voice clearly through the noise.

One additional feature is that you can use ConnectClip as a discreet remote control for your hearing aids. You can control things such as the volume, and the program your hearing aids are on. You can even mute your hearing aid microphones with the press of a button!

The advanced features on the ConnectClip only add more value to the Oticon Opn and all it has to offer.

To learn more about Oticon Opn and the ConnectClip, make an appointment with Audiology Associates at 661-284-1900. Kevin Bolder, Au.D, Patrice Rifkind, Au.D. and John Davis, Au.D. are three of the best in Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. Visit our website at www.AudiologyAssociates.net or stop by our office located at 23838 Valencia Blvd, Suite 100, Valencia, CA 91355.