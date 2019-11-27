Wedding announcement: Iapichino-Monteleone

Carlotta Isabella Iapichino and Daniel Aaron Monteleone were married in a civil ceremony at The Campidoglio in Rome, on Oct. 5, 2019. A “renewal of vows” and reception was held in the Valencia Summit Clubhouse on Nov. 2.

The bride is the daughter of Chiara Sessa of Rome and the late Francesco Paolo Iapichino. The groom is the son of Jody and Don Monteleone of Valencia.

The bride went to LUISS Guido Carli University, where she attained a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in international relations. She received a second master’s degree from Societá Italiana per l’Organizzazione Internazionale. The groom attended CSUN for both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science.

After honeymooning in Australia, they will settle in Brussels, Belgium.