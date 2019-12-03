Breast Center receives record-breaking donation

The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital received a record-breaking donation of $14,920 in October from Ride for a Cure.



“The support our Breast Center receives from our community is fantastic,” said Mara Shay, manager of the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center. “We are so grateful for the dedication and generosity of Janet Cheveres and everyone who takes part every year in ‘Ride for a Cure.’”



For the past five years, the Ride for a Cure event, where dozens come to ride spin bikes in the Santa Clarita Athletic Club parking lot, has raised money and awareness for breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It was held on Oct. 18, and it was organized by Janet Cheveres, a local spin instructor.



After the event’s first year, Cheveres went into the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center and donated $8,000. Since then, she has been donating all the proceeds to the center, according to the Henry Mayo news release.



“According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes,” said Cheveres. “The numbers are scary and staggering. Taking action is more important to me than simply wearing pink in October. This is why I support The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center.”



The donation will be used to provide early detection, treatment and support for patients, the news release says.



“Our goal is to improve access to breast imaging services in the Santa Clarita Valley by making it easier for women to have their annual mammograms, and to reduce the anxiety associated with breast cancer detection,” the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center website says.

