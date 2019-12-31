A new year also means new business in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In the new year, the community should look out for a slate of new businesses in the SCV. With the variety of new businesses opening in the coming year, there is potential for some to be the hottest spots of the year.

Additionally, hundreds of jobs will be opening up as well.

According to Jason Crawford, planning and economic development manager for the City of Santa Clarita, the city is excited for the growth in the community.

“Business continues to bet on Santa Clarita and we expect new restaurants, retail stores and corporate headquarters opening up,” said Crawford. “We’re excited for all that.”

New businesses opening in 2020 will help stimulate SCV’s ever-growing economy, said John Musella, spokesman for the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

“The economy is still going strong which means we have a continuing influx of business opening in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Musella. “It is very positive for economic growth.”

Laemmle Theatres

Construction continues on the Laemmle Theatre in Newhall on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

The upcoming Newhall location set to open in 2020, will join the Laemmle Theatres’ nine other locations in Southern California. These theaters are home to popular movie releases along with limited independent ones. The project is a part of Newhall Crossings, a block in Newhall containing retailers, residences and the theater.

It should open in the second quarter of the year, depending on construction delays, according to Greg Laemmle, president of Laemmle Theatres.

“We are very excited to be adding another theater to the chain,” said Laemmle.“The project has taken a long time to get to this point, but anyone who visits Old Town Newhall can see that there is already a lot of activity on Main Street, and we only hope that this continues as Newhall Crossings starts filling up and then the theater to follow.”

Slater’s 50/50

At the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Slater’s 50/50, a burger joint, will be opening its doors in 2020. Slater’s 50/50 will be taking over the former Italian restaurant Sisley at the mall’s entrance. This establishment is home to the 24K Gold Burger, where both the bun and bacon are coated in “24K gold dust.” The Valencia location is one of 17 locations the restaurant has.

Flex ‘n Burn

Flex ’n Burn is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 2 to celebrate its arrival. Courtesy of Flex ’n Burn.

Across from Henry Mayo Fitness and Health in Valencia, Flex ’n Burn, a fitness studio is opening to the community. This facility is home to 30-minute, high-intensity training classes. With the use of cardio-paced intensity and high-tech equipment, they deliver what they believe is the best workout possible in a half-hour.

“Opening Flex ‘n Burn in Valencia is a dream come true as not only is it the best place to live, but as a 16-year resident, to finally be able to provide this amazing workout experience to the community feels amazing,” said Michael Cruthird, owner and manager of Flex ‘n Burn.

Regular classes for the public begin on Dec. 26, and they will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 2.

Vista Canyon Apartments

On the east side of Highway 14, a new community is coming to Santa Clarita in 2020. This community will offer office and retail space along with apartments. Vista Canyon brings the city vibrancy along with the intimacy of a small-town neighborhood. Eventually, in addition to retailers and residences, they hope to create a main street where the community could come together and enjoy the neighborhood.

“The apartment set-ups make it easy to entertain and build a community within Vista Canyon,” according to a Vista Canyon news release. “Residents will also appreciate that the Metrolink, offices and shops just steps away.”

Starting in mid-2020, apartments will become available for lease in the Vista Canyon Community.

Logix Credit Union Headquarters

The largest credit union in Los Angeles County is moving its headquarters to Valencia from Burbank in the new year. With the headquarters’ opening, over 600 jobs will be created, according to Musella. NewGround designed its 180,000 square foot headquarters that provides for a major economic employer expansion in the Valencia area, according to the Logix news release.

“For this intricate project, Logix looked to NewGround as an expert thought leader to design their headquarters building to accommodate their needs for the next 10 to 15 years and beyond,” said the news release. “The building design was strategically thought out to meet the Credit Union’s desire for a strong, timeless appearance.”

The HQ is set to be completed in 2020.