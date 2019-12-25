Celebrating 2020: a few ways that aren’t too far

If the average New Year’s party at home seems a bit humdrum and drab, ring in the new year with a unique celebration. In and around the Santa Clarita Valley there are events for everyone, it’s just a matter of finding them.

Whether distance, theme or bedtime is an issue, there are different alternatives to the average New Year’s celebration right here in Santa Clarita and others that a reasonable driving distance away.



New Year’s Eve 80s Party at The Canyon in Santa Clarita

Before we go into the new year, The Canyon would first like to reminisce in years past. On New Year’s Eve, The Canyon is hosting their annual New Year’s Eve 80s party, where the cover band Fast Times will play hits from the 1980s all night to welcome the new year. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite rock star or icon from the time.

General admission tickets are about $35, and three-course meal options begin at $29 to $65 are also available. If someone under 18 would like to attend, they must be accompanied by a paying adult. Doors will open at 6 p.m., the band’s set begins at 9 p.m. and the night will conclude with a champagne toast at midnight.

“As always, it is our pleasure to bring only the best in live entertainment to Santa Clarita and the surrounding area,” said Luanne Nast, vice president of ticketing at The Canyon in Santa Clarita. “We’re expecting a full house on New Year’s Eve, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.”

The Canyon is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd no. 1351, Santa Clarita.



Noon Year’s Eve at Kidspace Museum in Pasadena

At the strike of noon, hundreds of balloons drop on the Noon’s Eve Celebration crowd. Photos courtesy of Kidspace Children’s Museum.

If bedtime is an issue, celebrating New Year’s earlier may be ideal. Pasadena’s Kidspace Children’s event “Noon’s Eve” is a great alternative to celebrating the new year, because not only is it child-friendly, but it’s early. At noon, the museum will have a balloon drop, dropping hundreds of balloons on the crowd to act as a child-like ball drop.

When the balloons are dropped, little cups of non-alcoholic sparkling cider will be passed around to prematurely celebrate the new year. There will be stations throughout the event to make your own party hats and noisemakers. The event is $14 per person, or general admission into the museum, and there will be events for families to enjoy until 3 p.m.

“Midnight is late for young ones to stay up to celebrate the new year, so we celebrate it at noon! Kidspace programs and exhibits are designed for children 10 and under,” said Kristen Payne, marketing manager at Kidspace Children’s Museum. “We strive to bring programming that provides hands-on activities for families as our mission is to nurture the potential of all children.”

The museum is located at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena.



Murder Mystery Dinner at Le Chene in Santa Clarita

Each year, the French resturant Le Chene concludes the year with a Murder Mystery dinner. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be served a starter, main course and dessert and additionally be part of the interactive Murder Mystery show.

Tables at the event seat up to 10 guests, so the restaurant recommends you bring friends. Tickets are $150 per person and this event is a pre-paid event so tickets will not be for sale at the door. Party goers are encouraged to dress in their part from the mystery, which they will learn upon buying their ticket.

“It is a Murder Mystery with good food, champagne and overall a great time,” said Juan Alonso owner of Le Chene. “We’ve done this for about 30 years and you can come dressed in your part.”

Le Chene is located at 12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.



New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles

Usually, there is not much traffic on New Year’s Eve so the trip from Santa Clarita to the Los Angeles Zoo could take as little as 25 minutes. For their 6th year, the Los Angeles Zoo are hosting their annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Come celebrate the end of the year with beautiful lights, cute animals and delicious food. It is an event for all ages, so families are encouraged to attend.

A ticket includes express entry into the Zoo and dinner. At the event, guests can play different games and ride on a carousel. Once you are done doing that, head over to the dancefloor and dance until the New York screening of the ball drop at 9 p.m. Tickets are $74 for adults and $49 for children between the ages of 2 and 12.

“The zoo keeps events budget-friendly to welcome residents and visitors from all walks of life,” said Sienna Spencer-Markles, public relations manager for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association. “The Zoo is inclusive with programming that appeals to animal-lovers of all ages and backgrounds.”

The zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles.

