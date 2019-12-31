Chamber announces 2020 executive committee leadership

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its executive committee for its board of directors in 2020.
Lead by Nancy Starczyk, chair of the board, and John Vance, chair-elect, members the executive committee, who are expected to help lead the chamber, are as follows:
- Kevin Holmes, Martini, Akpovi Partners — chief financial officer
- Marisol Espinosa, Southern California Gas Company — corporate secretary
- Corrine Barchanowicz, Westfield — vice-chair, marketing and communications
- Hunt Braly, Poole, Shaffery & Koegle — vice-chair, government affairs
- Troy Hooper, Kiwi Hospitality Partners — immediate past chair
- Dr. Chris Raigosa, Kaiser Permanente — at large
- Chris Schrage, LBW Insurance — at large
“I’m proud of the strong leadership team we’ve established for the SCV Chamber,” said Starczyk in a prepared statement. “It’s more important than ever that the chamber has a clear vision as we move forward in providing high-quality, value-driven programming and pro-business advocacy for our members.”
While leaders for the chamber’s business council, which focuses on specific areas important to the business community and provides resources to its members, are as follows:
- Henry Rodriquez, State Farm — Latino Business Alliance chair
- Hunt Braly, Poole, Shaffery & Koegle — Government Affairs Council co-chair
- Jesse Smith, CalArts — Government Affairs Council co-chair
- Brian Schlick, SchlickArt — Small Business Council chair
- Chris Schrage, LBW Insurance — NextSCV chair
In addition, Pam Ingram with RE/MAX and Dennis Sugasawara of Dennis Sugasawara Financial are expected to co-chair the chamber’s membership committee.
