Chamber announces 2020 executive committee leadership

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its executive committee for its board of directors in 2020.

Lead by Nancy Starczyk, chair of the board, and John Vance, chair-elect, members the executive committee, who are expected to help lead the chamber, are as follows:

Kevin Holmes, Martini, Akpovi Partners — chief financial officer

Marisol Espinosa, Southern California Gas Company — corporate secretary

Corrine Barchanowicz, Westfield — vice-chair, marketing and communications

Hunt Braly, Poole, Shaffery & Koegle — vice-chair, government affairs

Troy Hooper, Kiwi Hospitality Partners — immediate past chair

Dr. Chris Raigosa, Kaiser Permanente — at large

Chris Schrage, LBW Insurance — at large

“I’m proud of the strong leadership team we’ve established for the SCV Chamber,” said Starczyk in a prepared statement. “It’s more important than ever that the chamber has a clear vision as we move forward in providing high-quality, value-driven programming and pro-business advocacy for our members.”

While leaders for the chamber’s business council, which focuses on specific areas important to the business community and provides resources to its members, are as follows:

Henry Rodriquez, State Farm — Latino Business Alliance chair

Hunt Braly, Poole, Shaffery & Koegle — Government Affairs Council co-chair

Jesse Smith, CalArts — Government Affairs Council co-chair

Brian Schlick, SchlickArt — Small Business Council chair

Chris Schrage, LBW Insurance — NextSCV chair

In addition, Pam Ingram with RE/MAX and Dennis Sugasawara of Dennis Sugasawara Financial are expected to co-chair the chamber’s membership committee.