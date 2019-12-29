Two pedestrians hit by car; airlifted to hospital

Two pedestrians, one of which was a child, were injured and airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car in Canyon Country.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a vehicle versus three pedestrians at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway around 3:15 p.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

“We have one pediatric patient that we are trying to get airlifted to a hospital right now, and don’t know how many other people were involved (as of yet),” Peters said.

Two pedestrians were assisted by first responders after being hit by a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

One other patient was airlifted with the child, and though the condition of the child is not clear at this time, Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the child is being airlifted as a precaution.

This is the fourth vehicle-versus-pedestrian incident in the last month, one of which was fatal.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.