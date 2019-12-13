‘Cookies with Santa’ returns to NorthPark Community Church

Residents who want to get a photo with Santa but don’t want to break the bank during an already expensive time of year are in luck thanks to NorthPark Community Church.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, NorthPark is scheduled to host its fourth annual “Cookies with Santa” event. Families are invited to enjoy free photos with Santa Claus in front of the church’s two-story tree as well as crafts, biblical story time and a cookie buffet. While attendees will not receive physical prints, they will receive digital files of their photos via email.

“We like to host free events for the community that are fun for kids to do,” said Kristin Sullivan, director of children’s ministry. “Photos with Santa can be kind of expensive… and with us they’re free so the families get something and we get to share the story of Jesus with them.”

The event is free, but the church is collecting new, unwrapped toys to be donated to Single Mothers Outreach.Cookies with Santa is scheduled 2-4 p.m. Sunday at NorthPark Community Church, 28310 Kelly Johnson Parkway, Valencia.