Covered California extends deadline for health insurance

As a result of tens of thousands of applicants enrolling for health insurance through Covered California last week, the application deadline has been extended to Friday, Dec. 20, for health coverage that begins Jan. 1.

The previous deadline for coverage on New Year’s Day was early this week.

“Covered California is still open for business and making sure consumers can have a health plan in place on Jan. 1,” Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee said in a news release. “Covered California is putting consumers first, making sure they have time to find the plan that best fits their needs.”

Open enrollment for California residents ends Jan. 31 for health coverage, so applicants who enroll after Friday will have coverage that begins Feb. 1.

For more information, to see if you qualify or to speak with a certified enroller, visit www.CoveredCA.com.