Doggie Catwalk: Dogs walk the runway in support of Castaic Animal Shelter

With both humans and animals alike walking the runway, Wild for Animals held a jewelry and fashion show Saturday in support of the Castaic Animal Care Center.

Held at the Boys and Girls Club in Newhall, the show offered hundreds of pieces of jewelry and merchandise, from rings to necklaces to earrings, all for people to purchase in support of charity. Wine and cheese were also available to those in attendance.

After perusing the various wares and jewelry, those in attendance were invited to the gym where they could take a seat surrounding the catwalk in the center. As the night progressed, models and animals walked out wearing some of the jewelry that was available for purchase.

Nicole Graham walks Atlas down the runway at the Wild for Animals and Wild for Style fashion show at the Newhall Boys & Girls Club Saturday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“I love animals and I have my whole life,” said Kiza Hilton, the event organizer. “And so the best way I can help is by sponsoring these events … And once again everybody is here tonight to help animals.”

Hilton said that in addition to human, dog and cat jewelry available for purchase, silent auction baskets and items were available as well. According to Hilton, Wild for Animals attempts to do something different every year in terms of their events.

The models, according to Hilton, were all volunteers who were doing their part to help the animals.

Lacey O’Connell was sitting in the audience at the fashion show cheering on the models. Both her daughters Jordan, 16, and Kennedy, 13, were participating as models in the event, and she said that although both of them already volunteer at their aunt’s rescue, Peanut’s Misfits Animal Rescue, her kids still like to help out in any way they can.

Ana Romanoff walks Penny down the runway at the Wild for Animals and Wild for Style fashion show at the Newhall Boys & Girls Club Saturday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“It’s important to support people who put the time and effort in to raise money for whatever charity, and in this case it’s nice because they put on something for you instead of just asking for money from you,” said O’Connell, in reference to why her daughters decided to volunteer and help with the entertainment at the event. “And the more awareness that you raise by doing these kinds of events, even if it’s five new people, 10 new people, figure out how they can help support the animals in the shelter, or help support the shelter in general, then call it successful.”

To learn more about the Castaic Animal Care Center, or find out how to volunteer and/or donate, you can contact the shelter at 661-257-3191.

