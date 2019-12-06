Enjoy pancakes and photos with Santa Claus Saturday

Highlands Elementary School will be hosting Pancakes and Photos with Santa Claus from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.



Pancakes, arts and crafts, and holiday games will be provided for the community to be part of the event.



O’Connor Photography will take pictures of the kids with Santa.



Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids.



Nicole Ramos, office manager of O’Connor Photography, said the event is a way for the community to be more united since the Nov. 14 shooting at Saugus High School.



“It’s a way for the community to get together and be united, especially after the Saugus High School shooting,” she said.

